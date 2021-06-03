SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A semi-truck was involved in a Thursday crash in Sangamon County.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell told WAND News at least one person was injured in the crash at Illinois 54 and Brickler Road. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash.
State police reported complete lane blockage on Illinois 54 before 3 p.m. Thursday.
More to come.
