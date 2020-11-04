(WAND)- City Crews will begin repairs on a water main break on Route 51 North, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8 am.
Due to the repair, the Northbound left lane of Route 51 North, North of Franklin Street, will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 4, until 4:00 pm, Friday, Nov. 6.
Those traveling through the area should use extreme caution and expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.