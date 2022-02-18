DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There will be lane closures in Decatur next week.
From Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25, city crews will be working in the 1000 block of West Grand Ave.
The closure will affect both inside east bound lane and inside west bound lane.
Drivers are told to slow down and use extreme caution in the area.
Take an alternate route if possible.
