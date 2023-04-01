CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Drivers should prepare for lane closures on I-57 while crews make repairs, according to Illinois State Police.
ISP said starting at 6 p.m., Interstate-57 between Paxton and Rantoul will be closed while crews repair damage caused by Friday's severe storm.
Southbound traffic will be detoured at Paxton to U.S. 45 south to Rantoul back onto I-57. Northbound traffic will be detoured at Rantoul to U.S. 45 to Paxton back onto I-57.
The detour is expected to last 3 hours.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
