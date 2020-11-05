SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers responded to a crash with injuries Thursday afternoon along I-55.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened on I-55 southbound at mile post 94. The cause and extent of injuries in this crash are both unknown at this time.
All lanes are back open as of Thursday evening.
