SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lanes are back open after an I-55 crash involving property damage in Sangamon County.
The crash occurred on I-55 northbound just south of Stevenson Drive. The left lane was shut down for about 45 minutes and reopened at 8:14 p.m. Monday.
One of the vehicles was removed from the scene while the road was closed.
WAND News reached out to state police for information on what caused this crash and did not immediately hear back.
