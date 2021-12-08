SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes are back open after a crash on I-55 led to authorities shutting down part of the road in Sangamon County.
State police said officials were working Wednesday afternoon at the scene of a northbound I-55 crash located at mile post 100, which is in the northern part of the county. The right lane was closed and was expected to stay closed "for an extended period of time."
Troopers said the crash occurred at about 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, when the front of a vehicle moving northbound on I-55 hit the rear of a second vehicle and began leaking hydraulic fuel.
The lane closure was for traffic crash investigation efforts and cleanup. Troopers said there were no reported injuries.
Drivers should use alternative routes and slow down at this time.
