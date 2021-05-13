CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A semi-truck fire shut down a section of I-57 in Champaign County for hours.
The fire occurred on I-57 southbound at mile post 253, which is three miles north of Rantoul.
The road was closed before 11:45 a.m. Thursday and was back open after 1:30 p.m.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
