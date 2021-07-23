MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Lanes are back open after a Morgan County crash.
This was a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries late Friday. The crash was on Illinois Route 123 at Berea Road.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed after 10 p.m. State police said all lanes were back open before 11 p.m.
State police, the Ashland Fire Department and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash scene.
