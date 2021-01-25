(WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers are working a crash on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 109.
Troopers said there were minor injuries in the crash.
All lanes are blocked. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder.
Troopers said the lanes may be closed for hours.
