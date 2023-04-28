(WAND) - UPDATE: All lanes have now been reopened.
PREVIOUSLY:
(WAND) - Traffic on Interstate 57 north is being diverted due to a semi entering a restricted width construction zone.
Traffic is being diverted at exit 192 for the next 30 to 45 minutes to clear the wide load.
Traffic should exit Northbound I-57 at MP 192 and travel west to Route 45 North to Arcola. They can then head east on Route 133 and re-enter I-57 North at MP 203.
IDOT is handling the re-route and Illinois State Police are assisting.
