LOS ANGELES — A police officer was arrested after officials say he fondled the breast of a dead woman in October.
Officer David Rojas, 27, was arrested by the department’s internal affairs division on Thursday. Rojas has been with the Los Angeles Police Department for four years, NBC News reports.
He is charged with one count of having sexual contact with human remains. The incident happened on Oct. 20 after Rojas and his partner responded to a call about a woman who died, prosecutors said in a statement.
Jail records show Rojas was released on a $20,000 bond.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Rojas faces up to three years in prison if convicted.
"This incident is extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Los Angeles Police Department," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.
LAPD removed Rojas from activity duty while they conducted their investigation.
The Associated Press reported at the time that that the alleged incident was captured on the officer’s body camera despite an effort to turn it off.
According to the report, the officer turned off the camera after being left alone with the body. He then turned it on. However, the cameras have two-minute buffering periods that record what happens before it’s activated.
The district attorney's office said Rojas touched the dead woman's breast while he was alone.
The allegations are being called “vile” by Los Angeles Police Protective League.
"We hope that District Attorney Jackie Lacey charging Mr. Rojas for his vile alleged crime will bring some solace to the deceased woman's family during their time of grieving," the board said in a statement.
The police department said in a statement that it presented its case to the district attorney's office on Tuesday and the single felony count was filed Thursday.