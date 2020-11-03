LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Troopers, IDOT, and several fire departments are on scene of a large field fire on Interstate 55 and Interstate 155 in Logan County near Lincoln.
There is heavy smoke and reduced visibility.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when approaching the area.
Drivers should also expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.