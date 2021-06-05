CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A fight sparked a shooting in Champaign overnight Saturday, according to police.
Police said it happened at approximately 2:28 a.m. near the 30-block of East Main Street.
Officers went to the south alley where they found a 20-year-old man with three non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital for surgery.
The initial investigation suggests the victim was in the alley when a large fight broke out. That's when the suspect fired shots at the victim, hitting him three times. There is limited information on the suspect at this time.
No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.
