DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A body has been found in a Decatur neighborhood, and police are working to learn whether it is connected to the kidnapping of a man outside a beauty supply store Monday night.
Police were called out to the 500 block of Hayworth Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. after a body was found.
Several homes are taped off as police survey the area and investigate.
A large crowd has gathered in the area.
WAND News spoke with police who said they are not sure yet, but are working to see whether this scene is connected to a kidnapping that occurred Monday night.
Officers learned a man was kidnapped from behind Hair on Hand on Water St.
The identity of the man who was kidnapped has not yet been released.
Stay with us on-air and online for more as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.