URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A large police presence is at a Circle K in Urbana.
Before 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities could be seen at the store located at 609 E. University Ave. Police had closed University Avenue in front of the business.
University of Illinois police and Urbana police are involved in the response.
At least one fire truck was at the scene. Video captured by a WAND News crew showed officers searching through a vehicle.
The station is on the scene and working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.