DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A large police presence involving crime tape is active in a Decatur neighborhood Monday evening.
A WAND News crew observed tape being put up in the area of Maffit Street and Lincoln Avenue. The police presence was also in the area of Maffit Street and Cantrell Street.
Neighbors told the station crew they heard gunfire and watched responders take someone away in an ambulance.
WAND News is working to learn more.
