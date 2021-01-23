(WAND) - Larry King, the veteran broadcaster and TV personality, has died.
King's passing was announced in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
"For 63 years an across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interview, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief."
"Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family."
King was 87. According the statement, "Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time."
