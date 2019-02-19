DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - After many years of working for law enforcement, Larry Thomason will be retiring March 29.
He's the public safety director for Danville police and the Danville Fire Department.
"I've come to the conclusion after speaking with the family as to coming to this day in retiring," he said.
Thomason has been a public safety director for more than 12 years.
"I started in the cadet program, sworn in as police officer in 1971 and worked throughout that time period for 33 plus years," he said.
Looking back at his career, he says he wouldn't change a thing. It's what has shaped him to become a better director.
"I keep posted in my notebook that I've always gone by and that's (to) listen. I try to listen, I want to listen and hear what people have to say," he said.
He says Danville has changed a lot from when he first started in law enforcement. There is more crime happening, but he says there is also a lot of good happening in Danville that should not be forgotten.
"People say in the community (that) there's nothing to do here and yes, yes there is if they take advantage of what those offerings are," he added.
He says handling both the fire department and police department has been difficult and challenging.
"I think there should be one individual in each one. It helps the continuity within each department itself. It is a large challenge for an individual to be seeing both agencies," he said.
However, he says he will help in any way he can once the city of Danville decides if they want to keep things as they are or make changes.
When asked if he was planning any dream vacations upon retirement, Thomason says he will visit some state parks in his RV with his wife.
He isn't planning on leaving Danville and he plans to continue to be involved in the community.