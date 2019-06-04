(WAND) - Tuesday is the last day for the cities of Champaign and Urbana to pick up tree and brush from a tornado that tore through the area on May 26.
There was major tree devastation in a limited section of southeast Urbana.
That is the area in Urbana is bounded by Race, Windsor, Philo, and Silver/Mumford.
In Champaign, it is the area bounded by Kirby Ave., Neil St., Windsor Rd. and Mattis Ave.
Tree limbs and brush debris will be collection. Construction materials and logs over 10 inches in diameter.
Limbs must be 8 feet or shorter in length and 10 inches or less in diameter.
Materials should be put in the parkway near the curb where it can be picked up by heavy equipment, away from mailboxes, vehicles, signs, light poles, fire hydrants etc.
Do not put them in the street.