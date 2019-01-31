DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Thursday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for anyone living or working in Macon County to fill out the unmet needs survey.
The surveys will provide an overview of unmet mental health needs, developmental disabilities, and substance use service needs in the county.
To fill out the Unmet Needs Survey, click HERE.
Results from the survey will be put into a report and presented at the Focus on the Future event.
That event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, at the Mt. Zion Convention Center.
Focus on the Future is the Macon County Mental Health Board's needs identification event.
Information gathered from the survey will be used to bring grant money into Macon County.