SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The last Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of 2019 takes off Tuesday, flying from Springfield to Washington, D.C.
On board LLHF Mission #59 to Washington DC, are 16 Korean War and 78 Vietnam War Era Veterans.
They are from 54 central and southern Illinois cities and communities including Assumption, Atlanta, Auburn, Bethalto, Bridgeport, Carlye, Carrollton, Champaign, Covington, Crescent City, Danville, Decatur, Dow, Dwight, Farmer City, Franklin, Gibson City, Gifford, Havana, Hemet, Highland, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mackinaw, Middletown, Modesto, Morton, Mt. Olive, Neoga, Nokomis, Oakland, Oconoee, Oreana, Peoria, Peru, Petersburg, Ramsey, Raymond, Riverton, Shelbyville, Sherman, Sidney, South Pekin, Springfield, St Joseph, Taylorville, Teutopolis, Urbana, Vandalia, Villa Grove, Virden, Warrensburg, Windsor and Woodson.
Once they reach D.C., the group will travel to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials and Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Other stops include the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum (Chantilly, Virginia), the US Marine Corps Memorial, the US Navy Plaza and the US Air Force Memorial.
This day of honor is provided at absolutely no cost to veterans.
The return to Springfield airport is planned at 9:30 p.m. and the general public, along with friends and family, are encouraged to "pack the 'port" to Welcome Home these heroes. People are encouraged to wear patriotic colors, bring chairs, balloons, posters, etc. to show appreciation and support.