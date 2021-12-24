Downtown Decatur was packed with last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve. Many were picking up final gifts and treats for the holidays.
WAND visited Del's Popcorn Shop, where lines were long and popcorn machines were rolling.
"We're doing last minute decorating, and its fun to be out on the town in the holiday spirit," Jenny Dick told WAND News.
Del's manager said they always expect a crowd on Christmas Eve.
"We have probably 10 people working and that's a low amount compared to what we normally have,"Annah Hulva explained.
But she was ready for shoppers who wanted to pick up a fresh bag of popcorn for the holiday.
"We are always busy on Christmas eve. However our awesome boss lets us go home at 2:00 so we can see our families too," Hulva added.
It's not just Christmas Eve-- customers have been packing Del's for weeks.
"We have been like this since the first of December our community is great, they always support local. So we've been very well taken care of this Christmas," Hulva said.
Shoppers like Jenny Dick said Del's was their last errand of the day, before heading home to spend the holiday with family.
"We actually went to Giggle to pick up a couple of stocking stuffers and then we'll be going home," Dick added.
It was one last chance to shop local, before Santa arrives in town.
WAND also visited the Art Farm in downtown Decatur. Shoppers were picking up last minute items, created by local artists. The shelves were stocked with jewelry, woodwork, clothes and unique decorations. Shoppers said its a great spot to pick up a one-of-a-kind gift that their loved one wouldn't be able to find anywhere else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.