Illinois' last Sears location closed for good Sunday after 50 years. The store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg closed its doors.
Sears Holdings, which also owned Kmart, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection three years ago.
Transformco later acquired Sears out of bankruptcy and has been closing down dozens of the remaining Sears and Kmart locations across the United States.
In September, a spokesperson for Transformco declined to confirm how many Sears and Kmart stores were still open. At the time, the company's website listed 35 Sears locations and 22 Kmart stores.
Sears was founded in Chicago in the 1890s. It was once the biggest retailer in the nation with thousands of stores.
The company had about 700 locations when it filed for bankruptcy protection.
