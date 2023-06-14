(WAND) - Central Illinois turns hot and humid again for much of the last week of spring.
Under hazy sunshine, highs will reach the mid-80s today and approach 90° Thursday.
While an isolated shower is possible, much of the area will remain dry today and tomorrow.
We'll see mostly sunny, hot, and humid conditions Friday with highs in the upper-80s.
Rain chances go up Saturday night through Monday. However, the models are having a hard time deciding if we'll get a glancing blow from some much-needed rain or a decent rain maker.
The best chance of rain will be across our southwestern counties with lesser amounts to the northeast.
This is still days away, so we have time to fine tune the forecast.
Highs this weekend will be in the low-to-mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
