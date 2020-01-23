DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Scofflaws can rejoice as Decatur is implementing an amnesty program for people with unpaid parking tickets.
The amnesty is underway and will end April 30t. Anyone with an unpaid parking ticket can pay the original face value of the ticket with all other interest, late fees and penalties waived.
The city believes it can collect a good portion of the hundreds of thousands of dollars that are currently owed in old parking tickets.
Booting of cars for unpaid parking tickets has also been suspended during the amnesty. Tickets can be paid at the Decatur Civic Center.