PISCATAWAY, N.J (WAND) - Illinois football is finally in the win column.
The Illini rushing attack paved the way to a much-needed first win on the 2020 season.
With quarterback Brandon Peters sidelined for a third straight week due to COVID-19 protocols, backup Isaiah Williams got the nod after his quarantine ended. Williams is the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Illini this season.
Williams did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for 195 yards, the most ever by an Illini quarterback.
Kicker James McCourt missed two potential go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter, one from 54 yards out, the other from 45.
But a late interception, the third of the day for the Illini defense, led to a shot of redemption for McCourt. And the third time was the charm as McCourt nailed a 47-yard field goal, putting the Illini up 23-20 with just 0:03 remaining. It is the only lead the Illini have had this season.
Illinois (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) looks to ride the momentum when they head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) next Saturday.
