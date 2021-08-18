DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Some Decatur Public Schools parents are frustrated after some of their students were late being picked up and dropped off by the bus service.
On Monday, some parents reported buses being 30 minutes late for pickup. Sabrina Barnett said the bus was late to pick up her kindergartener, however, she told WAND News it's steadily improving each day.
"On Monday it was 30 minutes. Tuesday it was 20 minutes and today it was 10, so they are steadily improving, which is great," Barnett said.
Decatur Public Schools contracts Alltown Bus Service for transportation.
However, other parents reported not just late pickup and drop-off. Casandra Carter said on Monday she was waiting at the bus stop for her 7-year-old, but he never came. She frantically called Decatur Public Schools to find out where he was. She told WAND News a bus driver was able to locate him.
"When they did finally locate him, they tried to drop him off 3 miles from where we live," Carter said.
Carter said her son was dropped off at the opposite end of their subdivision. She didn't realize this until she looked down the road and saw a little boy walking in her direction.
"It was a big relief," she said. "I was terrified and scared waiting for him to come home."
Carter learned her son was on the wrong bus. When she tried calling the district multiple times to get everything figured out, but was never able to make it through. She made the decision to go straight to the Keil Building and get it straightened out.
"What if this was their kids, you know. Why is there so many flaws with kids having the same issue. Something needs to change, so this doesn't happen again," Carter said.
Decatur Public Schools released this statement on Wednesday,
"We continue to deal with a critical shortage of bus drivers due to COVID. We know the late buses, and in some cases missing bus routes, are exceptionally frustrating, not only for parents but for our schools as well. DPS continues to work with our bus provider Alltown to develop long-term solutions to make bus routes more efficient and reliable, as well as cut down on car traffic at our buildings to help with traffic congestion in the areas around our schools."
WAND News reached out to Alltown Bus for a comment but did not hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.