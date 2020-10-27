LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The town of Latham is voting on changing its dry town status in the upcoming election.
As far as anyone can remember, it has been dry. The owner of the only restaurant in the town, Samantha Hummel, said it most likely started with prohibition.
”As far as we can find history-wise, there’s nothing that tells us it was ever voted dry. We just assume that when prohibition came through, everything went dry and when it came back, it never did here”, Hummel said.
She said for her personally, the vote could really help her business. The pandemic has made it hard to pay the bills and she thinks the sale of alcohol and providing some gambling machines - something that is also on the ballot - would boost sales.
