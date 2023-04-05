DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville's Arts in the Park has partnered with Chris Hightower Productions to put on a live comedy fundraiser for the art organization.
Laugh Til You Scream will take place at the historic Fischer Theatre on April 15. This will be the second comedy show put on by AITP to help raise funds for their annual street festival.
The show will be hosted by Chris Hightower and will feature Kristen Unakis, Zako Ryan, and Em Brown.
Kristen has been performing for several years with the popular C-U Comedy and CU Broad Comedy. She is a popular regular with both companies and has been seen all over the area. Zako hails from Toledo, Ohio but has called Chicago home for over a decade. He has toured all over the country and is one of the fastest rising stand up acts in Chicago. Em is a born and raised Chicagoan who has been featured on several national platforms. He was also one of the stars of the HBOMax series, The Southside.
Presale tickets are available now for $17. Ticket prices will go up to $22 the week of the show and will be $27 at the door. Exclusive balcony seating is also available.
Tickets can be purchased here.
