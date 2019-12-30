DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Laura Lee Fellowship House was broken into for the second time this year.
A thief broke out windows Saturday night and stole items and food from inside.
A tv, laptop, money, and snack food was stolen.
Laura Lee Fellowship House at 212 E. Williams St. is a community safe haven that works to serve Danville's needy, multicultural families.
Images of the person responsible were captured on surveillance camera.
They were also broken into about six months ago.
If you have any information, call Danville police.