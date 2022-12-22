DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With wind chills in the negatives and blowing snow expected, Illinois State Troopers are asking drivers to be extremely cautious on the roads.
"We are urging people to stay at home if it's not an emergency," said Trooper Haylie Polistina, with the Illinois State Police. "If it's not necessary travel plans, we really shouldn't be on the roadways, especially Thursday and Friday. We're seeing really bad weather conditions and possibly hazardous and very dangerous."
Polistina said when weather emergencies hit, it can be difficult for first responders to get to stranded motorists. It is important to have an emergency kit inside your car in case help cannot reach you and you are stuck inside.
"If you find yourself stranded on the side of the roadway, call 911," said Polistina. "The safest place to be is inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on. Chances are if its slick there, someone else is going to slide off and hit your vehicle, so its better to stay inside your vehicle with those hazard lights on."
With Scott's Law Day coming up on December 23, ISP also advises drivers to approach emergency and maintenance vehicles with caution. If you see a vehicle on the side of the road with their hazards or emergency lights on, make sure to slow down and move over.
