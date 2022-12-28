DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020.
Sergeant Scott Flannery with the Macon County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement will be keeping an eye out for impaired drivers throughout the weekend, not just on New Year's Eve. He is concerned that with warmer weather and families gathering, more drivers will be driving impaired.
"Officers will definitely be aware and they'll be looking for people who are out to harm other people, or people who could be harmed themselves," said Sergeant Flannery. "So just do the right thing. You don't want to end up in jail on New Year's Eve."
Sergaent Flannery said campaigns often emphasize people who are driving under the influence, but don't acknowledge the risk of driving while sober on these nights of heavy drinking.
"I think that's the most tragic things that we'll see is that the people who do the right thing, who try to make the right decisions, end up victims of someone who hasn't made the right decisions," said Sergeant Flannery. "I think that's something that the public doesn't understand. Again, it's not necessarily you're taking your own life into danger, if you make those decisions, you're taking the lives of other people."
Sergeant Flannery said the best way to avoid any issues with transportation on New Year's Eve is to make sure that you have a plan in place before you start drinking. He says you are more likely to make impulsive decisions if you don't have a plan in place.
"If you go into a party situation with a plan in place, it's much easier to keep that plan then it is to try and decide what the plan is going to be at one or two o'clock in the morning," said Sergeant Flannery. "That's when bad decisions are made. If alcohol is involved in it, it impairs your ability to make a good decision. So again, go in with a plan in advance, know that this person is going to be our driver, this person's who we're going to call, this is how we're going to get home."
