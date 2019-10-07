SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State troopers and other law enforcement agencies from across Illinois spent eight hours witnessing car and motorcycle crashes.
This is all a part of training put on by the Illinois Association of Technical Accident Investigations (IATAI).
Dave Keltner, president of IATAI, said his organization reviews crashes and their impact.
"Those are the investigators who come out and get the answers of when, where, why and how those crashes took place," Keltner said.
According to Keltner, 10 to 20 percent of accidents involve motorcycles.
"Someone struck on a motorcycle like that, and not having a helmet contributes to those head injuries, neck injuries and spinal injuries that causes those fatalities," Keltner said.
Consultant with Dynamic Safety, Michael Ditallo, said he's been on scene of hundreds if not thousands of crashes.
"It takes all kinds of data, information, physical evidence and testimony to put it all together," Ditallo said. "I like to think of it as a puzzle, so we have many puzzle pieces, and we're trying to put that puzzle back together to figure out what happened."
Ditallo said this training is important for law enforcement to learn how to collect data and better serve the public.
"It will be used to help to support and bolster their reconstruction abilities as well as research in the scientific field," Ditallo said.