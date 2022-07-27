CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement officers from six states will join forces on Thursday for combat speeding.
Illinois State Police will join law enforcement offices from Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin for this year's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.
According to ISP, the campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHTSA reported traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. Which is also the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase om the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
“We take speeding seriously because the consequences can be deadly,” said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Colonel Margaret McGreal. “During Speed Awareness Day, ISP Troopers will saturate expressways, state routes, and rural roads to stop motorist who are not following posted speed limits in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities.”
ISP said, of the 5,413 fatal crashes in the six-state region in 2020, 1,668 (30.8%) were speed-related fatalities. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are highest between June and September.
Speeding can lead to:
- Greater potential for loss of vehicle control
- Reduced effectiveness of seatbelts and airbags
- Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger
- Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries
- Increased fuel consumption/cost
According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.
