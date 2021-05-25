DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A show of support for a fallen Central Illinois police officer poured in from around the nation Tuesday. Hundreds of people, including law enforcement from multiple states, attended the visitation for Champaign officer Chris Oberheim.
"We want to show our support for our brothers across the country.” Sr. Cpl. Larry Bankston with the Dallas, Texas Police Department said as he arrived at the Maranatha Church for the visitation.
Bankston was one of two Dallas police officers who came to Decatur to show their support. The men who traveled hundreds of miles to pay their respect did not know officer Oberheim, but the considered him family.
"When we lose someone within the family, we don't need to know them to come and support the family and show that we are here for you, anything they need,” Bankston said. “All the way from Dallas, Texas, we are here."
It is estimated more than 1,000 people attended the visitation, including the Monticello High School softball team, which officer Oberheim’s daughter was apart of.
"It is a tragic loss to us and our department,” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said. "We thank you for coming out here and allowing them the opportunity to have a private ceremony in order for us to pay our respects to a hero, to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of his family, on behalf of our family. We are all a little bit shooken but then you all for being with us." 38:20>
In addition to the officers from Texas, police from New York City, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri attended Oberheim’s visitation.
