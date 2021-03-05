SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three local law enforcement officers were presented with Life Saving Awards in Shelby County Thursday.
The Merit Commission for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department recognized the heroic actions of Deputy Jesse Brandt and Sgt. Justin Dudra of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Officer Joe Houk of the Shelbyville Police Department.
Deputy Brandt and Sgt. Dudra were recognized after saving the life of a woman who was in a submerged vehicle on December 3, 2020 in rural Shelby County.
Officer Houk is also scheduled to receive the award, but was unavailable. He will be presented his award at a later date.
At about 12:45 p.m. the day of the rescue, Deputy Brandt responded to a 911 hang-up call and canvassed several homes, attempting to identify the 911 caller.
As he left the driveway of one residence, Deputy Brandt saw a submerged vehicle in a pond 15 yards from the roadway and a waving hand from the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The frigid water was at the level of the victim’s neck when Deputy Brandt made his initial contact.
Deputy Brandt, Sgt. Dudra and Officer Houk worked in the frigid water to remove the driver from the vehicle. They had to deal with the bitterly cold temperature of the water, mud that blocked the vehicle doors, and the significant amount of water that had entered the vehicle.
The officers physically removed the victim from her vehicle through a window and carried her to the edge of the pond where ambulance, rescue and dive team personnel assembled.
The victim had been submerged in the ice-cold water for nearly 30 minutes.
