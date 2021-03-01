SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After a string of shootings happened over the weekend in the capitol city, WAND News spoke with local law enforcement officials about this rise in crime.
Springfield Police Officer, Joshua Stuenkel said these crimes aren't pinned to just one weekend, but they are becoming altogether becoming more frequent.
"Over the first two months of 2021, we are seeing an increase from what we've seen in previous years for both confirmed shots fired and shooting victims," Stuenkel said.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said his data falls in line with Springfield police. He said gun violence is on the rise in the area.
"The uptick in shootings has caused us a lot of concern," Campbell said.
Law enforcement said what is changing is how these shootings occur.
"A lot of them are happening in vehicles," Stuenkel said. "The subjects are mobile."
This mobility, Stuenkel said, can make it harder to find a suspect.
"It does present other challenges when both the victim and suspect are mobile and, in some cases, when they are shooting at each other," Stuenkel said. "The victim may not be able to come forward if they were also shooting. They are also able to leave the scene, which makes it difficult to identify subjects."
One thing that law enforcement said has been extremely helpful in helping solve crimes is doorbell video.
"If they hear shots fired out in front of their house, one of the things they can do is check that doorbell if you have the video on there," Campbell said. "If you find something you think can be useful to law enforcement, let us know immediately."
Even though officials said they don't believe these are random acts of violence, they are working to make sure they keep guns off the streets.
"They appear to be targeting each other, but there's always a chance one of those stray rounds could hurt somebody, too," Campbell said. "We're trying to work collectively with our partners in Springfield and Sangamon County to take these people into custody and get those guns off the street."
