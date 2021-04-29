DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Pontiac) is proposing legislation that will help police departments around the state hire and retain new officers.
Bennett’s bill (HB 3643) creates a recruitment division within the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board. The division would be required to establish a Back the Badge program to set up recruitment plans for law enforcement agencies.
“To work with individual police departments around the state to find out the specific characteristics that each department, each community, is looking for in their police officers,” Bennett told an Illinois House committee on Thursday morning. “We can help those local departments and especially the smaller ones by expanding their reach as they search for the right officers for their community.”
Bennett is still working on his bill and expects to seek input from police chiefs and the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.
