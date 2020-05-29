DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Local law enforcement remind drivers about the up tick of motorcyclists on Illinois roadways.
Sheriff Mike Walker with the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department said as the weather warms up, there is an increase in farm machinery and motorcyclists on the road.
"As the state moves into Phase 3 and more things are opening up, I think you are going to see more people getting out and about."
Illinois Department of Transportation reports 16 motorcyclists have died this year. Sheriff Walker said it is important for drives to pay attention and be aware of their surroundings.
"Take that extra five or ten seconds at that intersection and double-check, because there are a lot of times at that first time look you don't think that motorcycle is there, but they have a small headlight, and you may not see it the first time."
Illinois Department of Transportation has resources are available for motorcyclists. Click here to learn more.
