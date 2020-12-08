(WAND) - COVID-19 vaccines are set to roll out later this month, but with that comes new territory. Will employers legally mandate their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?
Experts say, yes, employers have the right to legally require COVID-19 vaccinations. Michael LeRoy, Labor Law and Labor Relations Expert and University of Illinois Professor, says employers can require vaccines if the vaccinations are job-related and consistent with business necessity.
LeRoy mentions a past Supreme Court Case involving the mandating of the Flu Vaccine, saying "A health care worker who was required to have a flu vaccine. She said that she had an autoimmune disorder, and she was fired for not having the shot, and the federal appeals court said the employer could require her, because that requirement was reasonably necessary to the operation of its business."
As for exemptions, there are a few. LeRoy says disability and religious exemptions may apply; however, individuals must thoroughly prove how disability and/or religious beliefs is violated by the vaccination.
On religious exemption, LeRoy tells WAND News, "I would also say that religious objections to being vaccinated will have to be proved but that the federal courts have been transformed over the past four years, in a way that will make some of those appeals more successful than in the past."
As for healthcare workers, LeRoy says he thinks vaccines will be required without any exemptions. "I don't think today, we have a clear-cut answer but I do think the background suggests that healthcare employers who do require it in the main will be upheld by courts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.