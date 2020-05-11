DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of National Nurses Week, one local law firm wanted to honor those on the frontlines everyday.
Bolen, Robinson and Ellis Law Firm in Decatur is asking the community to nominate a nurse who has touched them or feels they deserve the spotlight. They created a website where the public can nominate a nurse and share their story.
The law firm will then select several nurses from those nominated to give a $100 gift card to.
"Right now it's an especially hard time for our nurses. They are being put into impossibly difficult situations, often without adequate protective equipment and we're just seeing incredible heroism. the courage and the sacrifice our of nurses is something that really commands our recognition," said Josh Rohrscheib, partner at Bolen, Robinson and Ellis Law Firm.
To nominate a nurse, click here.
