CHICAGO (WAND) - A law firm representing several religious organizations who have filed lawsuits against Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday was a victory for churches.
Governor JB Pritzker announced recommendations for houses of worship will be released. These will be guidelines, not mandatory restrictions, Pritzker said. Pritzker said the safest options remain drive-in services, but IDPH will offer guidelines for those churches that want to resume in house worship. However, those recommendations will include having ten people or less gathered indoors.
The Thomas More Society who has three lawsuits pending against the governor said this is a win for churches.
“This is a total and complete victory for people of faith,” declared Thomas More Society Vice President and Senior Counsel Peter Breen. “Illinois’ governor and his administration abused the COVID-19 pandemic to stomp on the religious liberty of the people of Illinois. By issuing guidelines only and not the previously announced mandatory restrictions, he has handed a complete victory to the churches in Illinois.” “Today, people of faith across Illinois should breathe a little freer, as their government has finally recognized their fundamental freedom of religion. This right is written in the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution and it is critical to a self-governing democracy. But the pastors and churches of Illinois should not have had to file repeated lawsuits and state and federal court to secure their basic rights. Today marks the end of a shameful chapter of discrimination by the government of the Land of Lincoln against houses of worship and religious leaders.”
One of the lawsuits included, Jesus House Restoration Ministries in Urbana.
Pritzker lifted restrictions on “drive-in” services and small group gatherings, following the complaint filed by Jesus House Restoration Ministries, he removed restrictions on outdoor worship services, now he has lifted all mandates against how and where the churches and people of Illinois can practice their religion, the law firm said.
The guidelines state, “guidance for places of worship and providers of religious services to support the safest possible environment for faith leaders, employees, volunteers, scholars, and all other types of workers, as well as congregants, worshippers, and visitors.” The statement recommends “Remote Services and Drive-In Services” as the “Safest Options,” and urges social distancing, face masks, limiting capacity, as well as excluding singing, refreshments, and close physical contact. The document also details recommended sanitation protocols.”
“Today marks a huge win for all Illinoisans,” Breen reiterated. He explained how Pritzker’s autocratic abuse of power prompted multiple lawsuits by churches and pastors around the state. “Governor Pritzker had imposed various limits on church activities as part of his coronavirus stay home orders. After each of the three Thomas More Society lawsuits, Pritzker reversed course and lifted restrictions that he had previously stated he would maintain.”
The three lawsuits in which the Thomas More Society triumphed over the governor are:
- The Christian Assembly of God, et al v. Jay Robert Pritzker, Governor of Illinois [https://www.thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/LakeCountyRFRAComplaint.pdf] filed May 27, 2020, with the Illinois Circuit Court for the Nineteenth Judicial District – Lake County, Illinois
- Jesus House Restoration Ministries and Dustin Brown v. Jay Robert Pritzker [https://www.thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/01-main-Dustin-filing.pdf] filed May 12, 2020, with the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois Western Division
- The Beloved Church, et al v. Jay Robert Pritzker, et al, [https://www.thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/200430-IL-Beloved-Complaint-dkt-1-with-exhibits-for-public-Filed.pdf] April 30, 2020, with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Western Division
