MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A new bill introduced in Feb. of 2018 is set to become law in 2019.
HB 4746, introduced by Republican Senator Chapin Rose was introduced after the Mahomet aquifer was contaminated by a 2016 gas leak. The aquifer provides water to more than 500,000 residents in central Illinois.
Under HB 4746, gas companies located above a sole-source aquifer, meaning an aquifer labeled a sole source of an area's drinking water, are required to notify residents and businesses in the event of a leak. It also requires the Department of natural Resources to inspect the aquifer each year, which is paid for by the gas company.