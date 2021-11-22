DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Sen. Doris Turner teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club to help make sure people have food they need this Thanksgiving.
On Monday, the group gave out 100 turkeys in the Decatur area. About 100 turkeys were also handed out in Springfield.
They said it feels good to make sure everyone has a proper holiday meal staple.
"It's a great feeling. It's a great way to start the holiday spirit in a sense there, too," said Karl Coleman, chief of staff for Turner. "We've obviously got a lot of things going on in the holiday season (and) everyone does, so it's great to start it off on a good note here and provide some families that may need assistance with the opportunity to feed their families and enjoy the holidays."
A few weeks ago, Turner partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to give out 800 free meals across Decatur and Springfield.
