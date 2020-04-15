INDIANA (WAND) - The economy should be reopened in favor of keeping COVID-19 restrictions in place, an Indiana lawmaker said.
Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth told WIBC-FM in Indianapolis policymakers need to "put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils". His thoughts align with President Donald Trump, who has pushed for America to return to work.
"It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils, and we intend to move forward in that direction," Hollingsworth said.
He argued upcoming economic losses are too intense to continue with sheltering in place.
"It is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter," he added.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said stay-at-home orders should stay in place, because lifting them too soon could lead to a new wave of COVID-19 and potentially more deaths. He expressed concern Tuesday about a lack of robust testing in the U.S. leading to off-the-radar hot spots and the virus starting to quickly mushroom with no containment.
"I'll guarantee you, once you start pulling back there will be infections," he told NBC News.
Hollingsworth's sentiments were said before by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who argued American seniors should accept risking their lives to keep the economy thriving. On Tuesday, Patrick said he's willing to push for the good life over a longer life.