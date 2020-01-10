MONTPELIER Vt. (WAND) – A bill is hoping to ban anyone under the age of 21 from using a cellphone.
The bill was introduced this week in Vermont on the first day of the 2020 legislative session. Sen. John Rodgers introduced it to the judiciary committee. It would make the possession of a cellphone punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of $1,000.
Rodgers said cellphones are a large factor in teen driving deaths and can lead to bullying and radicalizations.
"In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cellphone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them," the bill reads. "just as the General Assembly has concluded that persons under 21 years of age are not mature enough to possess firearms, smoke cigarettes or consume alcohol."
Rodgers told the Times Argus that the bill was introduced to raise conversations and he does not expect it to pass.
"I have no delusions that it's going to pass," he told reporter Eric Blaisdell. "I wouldn't probably vote for it myself."
Several states have placed bans on people under 21 from using cellphones while driving, none have introduced and all-encompassing age limit.
The bill is S 212.