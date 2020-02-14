MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAND) - A lawmaker in Alabama introduced a bill that would require men to get a vasectomy at 50 years old. According to the sponsor of the bill, it is a response to a bill which passed last year on a near-total ban on abortions.
House Bill 238, by democrat Rep. Rolanda Hollis would require men by law to get the procedure "within a month of their 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first."
The bill said the men would also have to pay for it out of their own expenses.
Currently there are no existing laws placing restrictions on a man’s reproductive rights. Hollis said if a woman is to be held responsible for her reproductive decisions, so should a man.
“The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill ...it always takes two to tango," Hollis said, according to AL.com. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”
A judge blocked the near-total abortion bill last October. The bill would only allow abortion if the mother’s life was in danger.
Hollis said she does not believe abortion should be used as birth control, but she believes the mother should have the right to end the pregnancy in cases of rape, incest "or anything like that."