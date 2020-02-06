SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Illinois lawmaker wants tougher charges for animal abusers who kill pets.
State Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield) filed the legislation to make charges more serious.
"Illinois law treats a criminal who abuses and kills someone’s pet the same as someone who commits a second retail theft,” said McClure. "If someone walks into a public bar and slaps another person without their permission, it is the same level of crime as when someone takes another’s pet, violently tortures it for hours, and then kills it," said McClure.
Currently the crime is a Class 4 felony. However, McClure would like the offense to be a Class 2 felony if the abuse leads to the death of a pet. A second offense would make the charges a Class 1 felony.
This law would not include cases of self-defense or instances where a pet is euthanized.
“This legislation should put animal abusers on notice. If you murder a pet, you will be punished,” said Senator McClure. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this bipartisan legislation into law.”
The bill is SB2995.