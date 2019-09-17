SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, calls insulin prices “a life-threatening issue” for diabetics.
Manar will seek passage of legislation (SB 667) to cap patients’ out-of-pocket costs for prescription insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply. A similar bill is now law in Colorado.
If passed, the measure would also direct the Illinois Attorney General to investigate reasons for rising prescription insulin costs to ensure sufficient consumer protections in the costs associated with prescription insulin drugs. The Attorney General will also be required to issue a one-time report detailing his findings and make public policy recommendations for controlling and preventing overpricing of insulin.
A vote on Manar’s bill could come during the upcoming fall veto session. The house and senate are expected to be in session for three days in October and three days in November. Senator Manar is already picking up support for his bill from consumers and Democratic lawmakers.